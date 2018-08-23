Jewellery shop robbed of rings, accessories worth millions in Bloemfontein

Seven armed men made off with rings, neck-pieces and accessories worth millions after robbing a jewellery shop in Bloemfontein today, Free State police said.

Spokesperson Constable Wendy Nkabi said the seven men, wearing caps, allegedly entered the store after it was opened for business in the morning. She said four of the men jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at the shop manager and assistants while instructing them to lie down.

“One suspect among the seven ordered the victims to open the safe. They then started to break the jewellery counter with hammers and took jewellery worth millions. About 14 glassed jewellery counters were broken into of which the suspects took the jewellery that had been inside the safe as well as watches in the display cabinets,” said Constable Nkabi.

“Nobody sustained serious injuries during the incident and no arrest has been made yet. The police are investigating a case of business robbery.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

