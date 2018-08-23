Mpumalanga pastor killed during church service

A 34-year-old pastor was shot dead by an unknown man while conducting a church service in Doornkop, outside Middelburg, Mpumalanga police said today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said that on Wednesday, Pastor Christopher Mokwena was conducting a service at about 7pm when a man forced him out of the church at gunpoint.

“The suspect allegedly told the congregants to proceed with the service as he had some business to take care of with their pastor. Some of the congregants reportedly went to investigate while summoning the police. Mokwena was found lying in a pool of blood with bullet wounds on the upper body and was certified dead at the scene,” said Bhembe.

In a separate incident, police are looking for two men who robbed congregants of their belongings at Mzinti, near Malelane.

Bhembe said the congregants were attending a church service when two men wearing balaclavas suddenly stormed in and held everyone at gunpoint.

“The suspects then robbed them of their cellphones, cash and a motor vehicle which was later found abandoned at neighbouring Emagogeni.

“Police have opened a murder case on the first incident and an armed robbery on the second. Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigations is urged to contact Detective Constable Lazarus Mtshweni at 072 947 3661 regarding the killing of the Pastor and Captain Madala Ndashe at 071 562 7596 for the robbery,” said Bhembe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

