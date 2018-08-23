ANC has no credible candidate to lead Tshwane – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said today there was no credible candidate from the ANC that could run Tshwane if the ruling party’s motion of no confidence against the capital’s Democratic Alliance mayor Solly Msimang were to succeed.

He said his party would abstain and not vote should the ANC and the DA fail to field a better candidate.

”I doubt the ANC has a credible candidate in Tshwane, I doubt that, they will have to work very hard. In fact, in our engagements with some of the leaders of the ANC [following the 2016 local elections], when they were pleading [to lead] Johannesburg, they said to us and pleaded not to make that mistake of giving them [ANC] Tshwane…actually they were saying they are prepared to take Johannesburg and give the EFF Tshwane, because they looked among their people and cannot find anyone,” he told reporters at a briefing in Johannesburg.

The ANC today announced its intention to oust Msimang through a motion of no confidence. This comes a day after the city moved to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola over a multi-billion rand GladAfrica tender row. The council gave Mosola seven days to explain why he should not be suspended over allegations against him and other top officials of tender irregularities.

Malema accused Msimang of ”inconsistency” regarding Mosola and the tender allegations.

”Msimang sat next to the city manager and announced that there was nothing wrong [regarding the tender], now it seems there is something wrong…they must both take responsibility. Msimang should not use the city manager as a scapegoat. The city manager brought this matter to his attention a long time ago, now Msimang acts as if he has only seen this in the newspapers… he appointed Marietta [Aucamp] without qualifications, when you touch them, the white DA caucus gets angry and puts pressure on Msimang.”

He said townships in Tshwane were ”a mess” under Msimang with no service delivery, unlike the city’s wealthy suburbs. Msimang is unable to deal with the DA white caucus in the city, unlike City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, he added.

”Mashaba confronts them directly, he is not scared of them. Msimang wants their support as he wants to become premier [of Gauteng]…so he is tiptoeing around them, and as a result, allowed them to destroy him. Marietta was imposed on him by the white caucus, why? Because he had to have a white supervisor.”

Malema further announced that the EFF have also tabled a motion of no confidence against Msimang, and would wait for the DA and the ANC to forward names of ”credible candidates”.

”If the two parties do not bring anyone credible, we will abstain from voting, that is another democratic right we have. We will not vote for anyone… the one with high votes will win without our vote. We do not want to be seen to be perpetuating white supremacy and arrogance in Tshwane. We have put our own motion of no confidence in Msimang ourselves and we hope that other political parties will support us.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

