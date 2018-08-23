Umngeni Hospital workers impress KZN Health MEC

KwaZulu-Natal Health member of the executive council (MEC) Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo today expressed his satisfaction with the commitment of management and staff at Umgeni Hospital, in Howick, after his visit.

The hospital provides care for 362 intellectually challenged patients from age of three and upwards with physical disabilities, as well as mental conditions that range from severe to profound.

“The portfolio committee that visited the hospital had good things to say about this facility. I decided to see them to congratulate them on the positive image the national leadership has about them.”

Dhlomo said he was humbled to see staff, despite staff challenges, doing their very best to care for clients who have no one else to look up to.

“Caring for mental care users without having a temptation to abandon or abuse them, but instead clothe, bath and feed them… is highly commendable. We want to say a big ‘thank you’…”

Last week, the hospital received rave reviews from members of the health portfolio committee from the National Assembly during an unannounced visit.

Dhlomo was accompanied by uMsunduzi District mayor Themba Njilo.

– African News Agency (ANA)

