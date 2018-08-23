Emfuleni could have power cut off by Friday

Gauteng’s Emfuleni Municipality faces the threat of having its power supply interrupted if business organisations challenging Eskom’s decision lose their court battle with the power supplier on Friday.

Earlier this month, Eskom postponed the planned power interruptions to the municipality following a court interdict lodged by a group of local businesses in the Greater Vaal area. Emfuleni owes Eskom over R600 million in unpaid bills.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the businesses will be asking for permission from the court on Friday to allow them to pay Eskom directly instead of the municipality.

He said that if the municipality fails to negotiate terms of payment with Eskom by end of business on Thursday, scheduled power cuts would commence in the Vaal after the court ruling on Friday.

Phasiwe said that the power utility had last month given the municipality a 30-day notice, whose deadline is end of business on Thursday, to make a payment arrangement for its multi-million rand bill. If the scheduled power supply interruptions go ahead, areas expected to be affected include Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, and the Greater Vaal area.

“If Eskom’s scheduled power interruptions kick in, Emfuleni areas will not have power for four hours a day for the first week between 6am-8am and 5pm-7pm, which will be extended to six hours from 6am-9am and 5pm-8pm in the second week,” Phasiwe said.

“If no agreement is reached or payment made on the third week, Eskom would extend interruptions to 14 hours.”

However, Phasiwe did say that the Gauteng provincial government had been negotiating with Eskom on behalf of Emfuleni.

Emfuleni Spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said the municipality will be going to court on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.