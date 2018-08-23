Attempt launched to remove DA Mayor in Tshwane

The opposition in Tshwane, the African National Congress, said it has submitted to council an urgent motion of no confidence against Mayor Solly Msimanga following controversial appointments and a multibillion-rand scandal rocking the capital city.

“The motion is to be tabled at the upcoming council meeting scheduled to sit on the 30th of August. The urgency arises as a result of a special council meeting on 22 August. It is clear from the report presented by the Executive Mayor at the latter special council meeting that he had in fact known about the alleged irregularities associated with the multibillion-rand ePMU (Enterprise Project Management Unit) in the office of the city manager,” ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgoshi Maepa told journalists in Pretoria.

“The pertinent issue is that from November 2017 to July 2018, the Executive Mayor knew about the corruption scandal and even after supply chain reports were presented to him during that period, he did not inform the council about the matter. The Executive Mayor, Mr Solly ‘I don’t know, I am not sure’ Msimanga has neglected an important aspect of due skill and care in providing oversight to the executive as expected by the council.”

The ANC is appealing to other political parties in the Tshwane Council to join hands with the former governing party and oust the Democratic Alliance’s Msimanga.

“We call on other political parties in council to work with the ANC to support the motion and remove the Executive Mayor from office. We also propose that voting is done via a secret ballot. It is our ethical and moral duty to protect resources of the local state and become honest stewards of public funds,” said Maepa.

“Our people are living in a veritable hell in and around Tshwane townships while the DA-led administration misuse money meant for the provision of minimum basic services of electricity, water and waste collection. Corruption has a negative impact on the city’s administration and efficient delivery of basic services, it is cancer that not only affects the city but more so the residents and ratepayers in Tshwane.”

As the tender scandal deepens, this week Msimanga requested the city council suspend embattled City Manager Moeketsi Mosola, and other senior officials of the municipality.

“After due consideration I am referring the allegations of tender irregularities to the council, specifically to investigate allegations of serious misconduct levelled against senior officials in accordance with the disciplinary regulations for senior managers in the Municipal Systems Act,” Msimanga said in a statement.

Msimanga said after being appraised by the accused officials, he has resolved an independent investigation authorised by the council as the best way to establish the facts into allegations of irregularity by the city’s officials.

“Under my leadership the City of Tshwane has taken a number of multi-billion contracts, emanating from the city’s supply chain management system, on review. All these contracts were entered into during the [African National Congress’] ANC’s terms in office. My administration has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and has taken active steps to prevent irregularities on my watch. This has included opening the bid adjudication committee for public observation,” he said.

“This zero-tolerance approach is based on transparency and accountability and will inform how we respond to allegations of irregularity. This is why I believe an independent investigation into the allegations made into tender irregularities is vital.”

Mosola came under fire following media reports alleging that Ariya Project Managers’ GladAfrica Group was bleeding the capital city dry, after being awarded infrastructure projects worth around R12 billion — without following procedures.

GladAfrica reportedly made another R250 million in consultancy fees from Tshwane’s roads and transport division in the past six months.

