SAQA says senior official lied about qualifications

Suspended Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola is alleged to have misrepresented the truth in his claim about the verification of the qualification of a senior manager with the SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

SAQA released a statement on Wednesday stating Tshwane metro’s claim that it used SAQA to verify the qualifications of its senior managers before appointing them was false.

They claim by the city of Tshwane is noted with concern the qualifications authority said.

“Responding to the media probe on the veracity of the qualifications of one of his senior managers, Mr Previn Govender, the city manager of Tshwane Mr Moeketsi Mosola told the Sowetan newspaper that “he had personally overseen the appointment of all senior managers reporting to him and that he had verified their qualifications with SAQA.”

SAQA put it on record that they do not have any verification records for Previn Govender on their database. No verification of qualifications for Govender were ever processed as SAQA has no verifications agreement with the city of Tshwane.

SAQA has called the claim by Tshwane metro false based on their findings. The qualification authority said they brought the findings to the attention of the city and they were informed that the city had made a mistake in using SAQA’s name.

“They informed us that the verification was done by a private service provider called MIE. SAQA welcomed the announcement that the city have launched investigation into the status of qualifications of their senior employees, and that verifications will be done properly this time.

Mosola was suspended on Wednesday, last week. Govender’s CV reportedly states that he has advanced Diploma in Fire Technology obtained from the Southern African Emergency Services Institute, with an NQF level 7 qualification.