Man arrested for speeding at 190km/h in Gauteng

A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Gauteng Traffic Police High-Speed Unit on the R21 Olifantsfontein for travelling at an average speed of 190 km/h in a 120 km/h zone,the Gauteng community safety department said on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the man was caught speeding in his German hatchback on Wednesday. “The man claims that he was rushing to a business meeting. He was formally charged for reckless driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit.”

He was granted bail of R1 500 and would be appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“I am concerned about the number of reckless and negligent driving incidents we continue to experience on our roads,” said Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

“Statistics indicates that the highest number of fatalities are due to excessive speeding by motorists.

“Our law enforcement agencies will continue to deal decisively with anyone who does not adhere to the rules of the road.”

