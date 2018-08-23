 
South Africa 23.8.2018 11:04 am

Gupta news channel is not dead, claims Manyi

Citizen reporter
Owner of ANN7 and The New Age Mzwanele Manyi speaks to the media outside the High Court in Johannesburg on 7 September 2017. Manyi appeared in court today over a defamation case brought against him by entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The channel is no longer accessible on DStv after Multichoice pulled the plug on Monday night.

The owner of Afro Worldview, formerly ANN7, which was recently discontinued by Multichoice says the channel is not dead.

Mzwanele Manyi has urged media and the public to stop their “mischievous” attempts to “to negatively influence the MultiChoice process.”

“Afroworldview is NOT dead. This is mischievous and meant to negatively influence the MultiChoice process. Allow MultiChoice to observe its own processes,” he tweeted.

The satellite television company, Multichoice is in the process of selecting a new company to fill the Afro Worldview slot after the contract between the two came to an end.

The company is expected to announce the successful bidder by August 28.

Afro Worldview is one of more than 60 companies that submitted applications to Multichoice for the new channel.

Manyi’s channel had its last broadcast on Multichoice’s DStv on Monday night and its employees were told to not come back to work the following day.

They were also promised their July salaries.

Manyi’s daily newspaper, Afro Voice, formerly The New Age also shut its doors last month and filed for liquidation.

The media platforms previously owned by the controversial Guptas came under scrutiny after allegations of corruption emerged against the family which has close ties to influential political leaders.

Manyi admitted in court papers for liquidation that revenue deteriorated severely after the collapse of the Zuma administration.

