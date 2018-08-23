Gupta news channel is not dead, claims Manyi

The owner of Afro Worldview, formerly ANN7, which was recently discontinued by Multichoice says the channel is not dead.

Mzwanele Manyi has urged media and the public to stop their “mischievous” attempts to “to negatively influence the MultiChoice process.”

“Afroworldview is NOT dead. This is mischievous and meant to negatively influence the MultiChoice process. Allow MultiChoice to observe its own processes,” he tweeted.

The satellite television company, Multichoice is in the process of selecting a new company to fill the Afro Worldview slot after the contract between the two came to an end.

The company is expected to announce the successful bidder by August 28.

Afro Worldview is one of more than 60 companies that submitted applications to Multichoice for the new channel.

Manyi’s channel had its last broadcast on Multichoice’s DStv on Monday night and its employees were told to not come back to work the following day.

They were also promised their July salaries.