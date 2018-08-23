ANCYL executive faces dismissal over her use of the k-word

A regional executive member of the ANCYL in Durban is facing disciplinary action over her alleged use of the k-word, TimesLive has reported.

Suzanne Govender is alleged to have dropped the slur during a WhatsApp conversation with a fellow ANCYL member, which was later posted on Facebook in the form of a screenshot.

However, Govender denies using it, telling Daily News that there is a plot against her by rivals wanting to take the position and that the screenshot was forged.

The ANCYL in ward 73 in Chatsworth has opened a case against Govender and also plans to take her to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The ward has also called for her to be suspended immediately.

The alleged racist outburst was slammed by ANCYL ward chairperson Jarad Naicker, who distanced himself from Govender and says the ANCYL in the ward “will allow all internal disciplinary processes to proceed without fear or favour”.

“We’re proceeding with opening a case at the South African Police Services for investigation. We will also submit a complaint of hate speech with the South African Human Rights Commission and provide all possible support to the poor victim whose constitutional rights have been infringed and who is severely traumatised‚” said Naicker.

