Family members shot and killed in two seperate incidents in KZN

Four men have been shot dead and a woman injured in a shooting incident in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at 19.30 after three men were sent on an errand by the Mabaso family to fetch some goods at Nquthu.

“The men were travelling in their vehicle when they were approached by unknown suspects who shot all three of them dead. Their bodies were found near the road at Ntabezibomvu area in Nquthu,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane in a terse statement.

He said the dead were identified as Nhlakanipho Mabaso (23), Nkomo Zulu (29) and Simphiwe Dlamini (30).

“It is alleged that their [the deceased’s] vehicle was taken away by the suspects who proceeded to the Mabaso homestead where they allegedly shot another man and an elderly woman. Both victims were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.”

One of the victims, a man identified as Philani Mabaso (21), died at a hospital. A 69-year-old female survivor of the attack is still hospitalised.

Police at Nquthu have arrested two suspects aged 35 and 42 in connection with the murders. The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, at Nquthu and the other handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning.

They have both appeared in the Nqutu Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted murder and were remanded in custody. They would be back in the dock Friday.

