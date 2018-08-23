Singapore Airlines employees robbed in Sandton

Two Singapore Airlines employees were robbed, and one was injured, during a robbery outside the Holiday Inn hotel in Sandton last Tuesday, Sandton Chronicle reports.

It is alleged that the two employees were disembarking from the hotel’s shuttle when they were confronted by a man who demanded they hand over their belongings.

Neo Mboniswa, the Tsogo Sun public relations and communications manager said, “We can confirm that the incident took place at the entrance of the Holiday Inn Sandton. The relevant authorities were informed immediately and we continue to cooperate with their investigation. Neither of the guests incurred serious injuries and both refused the hotel’s offer of medical assistance.”

Mboniswa added that the safety of guests and employees was of the utmost importance and they were continuing to work with their global security teams to monitor and improve security measures at the hotel.

The Sandton Chronicle is awaiting comment from police.

