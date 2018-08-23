 
South Africa 23.8.2018 07:47 am

Two alleged Eastern Cape cops appear in court

ANA

The pair were arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko in the Eastern Cape.

Two men, arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko in the Eastern Cape, are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the two were arrested at East London airport after they returned a rented vehicle used as a getaway from the crime scene on Sunday.

”Sahluko was apparently involved in an altercation with the suspects before they fatally shot him on Sunday. The team worked around the clock and traced the suspects to East London Airport,” said Naidoo at the time.

Sahluko, 42, was stationed at Beacon Bay police station and was off duty at the time he was murdered.

– African News Agency (ANA)

