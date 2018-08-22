 
South Africa 22.8.2018 08:36 pm

Three arrested for counterfeit bank notes in Pretoria

ANA
The suspected counterfeit rands and US dollars found in Gezina, north of Pretoria, 22 August 2018. Picture: SAPS

Their arrest followed a raid by the local police after they had received a tip off from a member of the public.

Three men aged 19, 38 and 39 were arrested in Gezina, north of Pretoria, after they were found in possession of “a substantial amount of suspected counterfeit bank notes” that resembled US Dollars and South African Rands, the police said today.

“The suspects were found inside one of the units at a block of flats. The suspected counterfeit notes were recovered in a lock-up garage that is reportedly reserved to that unit,” said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

“Their arrest followed a raid by the local police after they had received a tip off from a member of the public. The suspects will be charged with possession of suspected counterfeit cash, and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

