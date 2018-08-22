UPDATE: EFF lodge criminal case against ‘racist’ Adam Catzavelos

Meanwhile, many companies have cut ties with Catzavelos’s family’s business, St George’s Fine Foods, among them The Baron Group and Braza.

This while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) today laid racism charges against Catzavelos after a racist video taken while he was at a beach on holiday went viral on social media.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego accompanied by Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Pastor Mboro, opened a case at the Bramley police station in Johannesburg.

Mashego said they would not tolerate name calling and being called the k-word, and said that they hoped people will get the message.

“We cannot stand by while white people humiliate black people on a daily basis…we know that they are raping domestic workers behind the security of their privileged walls, unfortunately, we don’t get a lot of those cases because of the useless criminal justice system,” said Mashego.

The video shows Catzavelos giving a weather update from the beach in Greece.

“Let me give you a weather forecast here; blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight,” he said, using a derogatory term for black people used during apartheid rule in South Africa.

“F****ng heaven on earth,” Catzavelos added, with an expletive.

Meanwhile, chain steakhouse owner The Baron Group announced that it was ending its relationship with St George’s Fine Foods which supplied it with a basting sauce following backlash over the viral video.

Braza also announced that they have taken steps to ensure that their restaurants Braza Emperor’s Palace & Braza Silver Lakes, sever business relationships with St George’s Fine Foods with immediate effect.

Mashego said even though the police were giving them the cold shoulder when they arrived, they should do their job and arrest Catzavelos by tomorrow at 5pm at the latest. If not, they will come back to the police station on Friday to demand speedy and swift justice.

