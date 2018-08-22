Metsimaholo municipality’s SACP mayor faces motion of no confidence

Opposition parties in the Metsimaholo municipality, which includes Sasolburg, has tabled a motion of no confidence against Mayor Lindiwe Shongwe, the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) says.

Leader Mbahare Kekana said they wanted the motion to be carried through a secret ballot.

“We as the F4SD got an undertaking from parties in the Metsimaholo municipal council that they will support this motion provided it is carried in a way of secret,” Kekana said.

“For this motion to be successful, we just need to engage further with other parties to vote with the us. We warned the SACP that three years is too long to tolerate shoddy service delivery.”

In a motion initiated by councillor Victor Nyembe of Metsimaholo Civic Association (MCA) dated August 21, the opposition listed seven reason for the motion against the mayor, amongst others they said the mayor had no control over her mayoral committee and failed to hold her executive committee accountable.

The motion is seconded by councillor Dineo Nyaku from F4SD and councillor Jack Malindi from the African Independent Congress.

The municipality in northern Free State is governed by a coalition after no party won a majority during municipal election on August 3, 2016.

The Democratic Alliance formed a coalition with the Metsimaholo Community Association (MCA) and the Freedom Front Plus, supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters to govern the municipality.

Sello Hlasa from MCA was initially elected as mayor, while Arnoldi du Ploy and Linda Radebe of the DA were elected as speaker and council whip respectively. The council failed to adopt a budget for the 2017/18 financial year because of disagreements between the coalition members and it was dissolved in July 2017.

A new council was elected in November 2017 but no party won a majority.

The African National Congress regained control by forming a coalition with the South African Communist Party (SACP), the African Independent Congress, Metsimaholo Community Association and the Forum 4 Service Delivery to govern the municipality. Lindiwe Shongwe of the SACP was elected as mayor.

– African News Agency (ANA)

