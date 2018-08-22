 
South Africa 22.8.2018 02:38 pm

Escaped murder suspect re-arrested in Nkandla, two others still on the run

KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday said they have re-arrested one of the three suspects who had escaped from police cells at Ekombe police station in April.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said 38-year-old Mzikayise Khanyile had been held for the murder of 44-year-old Nkosiyapha Mthembu in Nkandla in 2016.

According to police, Khanyile escaped in April but was re-arrested on Friday and appeared in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Monday when the matter was postponed to 25 September for further investigation.

The remaining two escapees Nhlakanipho Dubazane, 27, who is wanted for murder, and Lindelani Majola, 19, detained for house robbery, were still on the run.

