Murderer of KZN university student jailed for life

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and five years for the kidnapping of a 21-year-old Ongoye (Zululand) University student last year.

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday that Bhekuyise Mngoma was sentenced on Tuesday by the Mthunzini High Court for the murder of Lethukuthula Ngobese.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Bhekuyise Mngoma was convicted after the court heard how he killed the student last year.

“On 2 September 2017, the community alerted police to an odour emanating from an informal home in the area. Police officers who responded discovered the decomposed body of a woman with stab wounds,” said Zwane.

Zwane said a case of murder was opened at Esikhaleni police station for further investigation.

“Following an investigation, the body was identified as that of Lethukuthula Ngobese, a student at Ongoye University who went missing on 29 July 2017. The accused, who was the owner of the home, was not present at the time of the discovery of the body,” said Zwane.

He was later arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping.

