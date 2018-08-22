Students protest over safety at Sefako Makgatho Health Science University

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University students in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria blocked the entrance to the institution on Wednesday, complaining about living conditions at their residence.

In a brief statement, student leader Phuthi Phukubye said the learners were concerned that poor infrastructure posed a threat to their safety.

“Students complained about building walls which (have) developed severe cracks and are thus a threat to their safety. They further raised the issue of poorly maintained and thus unhygienic ablution facilities,” he said. “We, for instance, have a situation where 239 students share only two functional toilets.”

He said some of these problems were brought to management’s attention as far back as 2015 but remained unattended to.

