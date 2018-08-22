Sanco leaders at loggerheads over ‘support for Zuma’

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Wednesday dismissed as “nonsensical and preposterous” allegations of infighting stemming from the suspension and disciplinary steps instituted against its KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Richard Mkhungo.

Last week, Mkhungo was served with a letter of suspension by Sanco national general secretary Skhumbuzo Mpanza for allegedly bringing the organisation into disrepute, but vowed to challenge the move and not vacate his office.

“We wish to put it on record, that disciplinary steps taken against Mkhungo follow national executive committee and national working committee decisions and relate to him bringing the organisation into disrepute,” Mpanza said in a statement.

In a media briefing on Monday, Mkhungo accused Mpanza of corruption and of not being a Sanco member in good standing, saying he was abusing his powers by carrying out the suspension.

But Mpanza hit back and disputed media reports that Mkhungo was being targeted for supporting former ANC President Jacob Zuma and for his association with former Sanco national treasurer Roy Moodley.

Mpanza said any malicious suggestions and misrepresentations that processes underway were influenced by external factors were aimed at tarnishing the image of the organisation and would not rule out additional charges against Mkhungo.

“Sanco has nothing against Zuma, has not discussed him or adopted a posture against him in its structures, therefore, dragging his name into internal disciplinary processes of the civic organisation is both frivolous and vexatious,” Mpanza said.

“We view in a serious light unfounded allegations of corruption that comrade Mkungo has levelled against the general secretary and the president … and demand that he either retract them or lay a formal charge with law enforcement agencies and be prepared to give evidence.”

Meanwhile, Mkhungo revealed that Sanco could be sued for a sum of R6.4 million by the Durban International Convention Centre and the Carnival City in Gauteng after the organisation booked both venues for its aborted national conference which was supposed to have taken place between March 23 and 25.

