Students robbed in taxi in Joburg CBD, one shot dead

Johannesburg police are investigating a fatal armed robbery that took place in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday evening, North Eastern Tribune reports.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of eight students – who are believed to attend a school in Azaadville, Krugersdorp – were attacked.
He said, “Preliminary information indicates that the group was [coming] from the Kruger National Park where they had allegedly spent some time on vacation.
“On arrival in Johannesburg, out of frustration with their regular driver who was delayed, they allegedly hired another taxi in town.”
Makhubela said that while they were driving, their regular driver called and they asked the taxi driver to take them back to where they met.
Makhubela said that it is alleged that the taxi driver began to accuse them of wasting his time, for which they offered to pay him. He allegedly refused to drop them off and drove them around the Johannesburg CBD until two unknown suspects stopped the taxi.
One of the suspects brandished a firearm while the other had a knife. Makhubela said, “The pair took the students’ phones and wallets. One of the students was fatally shot when he allegedly refused to hand over his belongings, while another was stabbed.”
The police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery and an investigation is currently underway.
