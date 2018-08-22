Students robbed in taxi in Joburg CBD, one shot dead

Johannesburg police are investigating a fatal armed robbery that took place in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday evening, North Eastern Tribune reports.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of eight students – who are believed to attend a school in Azaadville, Krugersdorp – were attacked.

ALSO READ: Taxi association chairperson and bodyguard shot dead

He said, “Preliminary information indicates that the group was [coming] from the Kruger National Park where they had allegedly spent some time on vacation.

“On arrival in Johannesburg, out of frustration with their regular driver who was delayed, they allegedly hired another taxi in town.”

Makhubela said that while they were driving, their regular driver called and they asked the taxi driver to take them back to where they met.