Deadline looms for Sassa gold card swap

Sassa beneficiaries have until the end of August to swap to the new beneficiary gold card, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Earlier in June, the South African post office (Sapo) and the South African social security agency (Sassa) embarked on a nationwide drive urging social grant beneficiaries to hand in their old cards for new ones.

The post office said the old white Sassa cards would be fully phased out by the end of September and urged beneficiaries to swap to the new gold Sassa cards and not to leave it for the last minute.

“It takes on average only four minutes to complete the swap. All you need is your old Sassa card and an ID book or card,” said Sapo’s chief operating officer Lindiwe Kwele.

Sassa has appealed to beneficiaries in possession of the new gold Sassa cards not to visit cash pay points to claim their social grants from August 1 to September 30, as the cards do not use fingerprints to verify identity.

“These cards use a PIN and can be used at ATMs, post offices and merchant stores. The new Sassa card is an improvement on the old card and it does not allow deductions for things such as airtime, loans or prepaid electricity, among other things.

“This new card also allows for three free cash withdrawals at points of sale, one free withdrawal at the post office a month, free swipes at points of sale, one free ATM balance inquiry per it is accepted by all ATMs displaying the Visa sign,” acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu said.

“The only deduction permitted is for funeral policies, up to no more than 10 percent of the grant value.”

Beneficiaries who prefer to have their grant paid into their bank account, can fill in an annexure C form, at www.postoffice.co.za, ask their bank to stamp it and then hand it in at their nearest Sassa office.

For more information, beneficiaries may contact the Sassa toll-free line 0800 60 10 11 or visit the nearest Sassa office.

