South Africa 22.8.2018 08:42 am

DA concerned about baby deaths at Thelle Mogoerane hospital

ANA
DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom at a press briefing on Tuesday, 17 July 2018. Picture: Thembelihle Mkonza/ANA

The party’s spokesperson for health in Gauteng says it appears that overcrowding and poor hygiene are to blame for the deaths.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Wednesday it was greatly concerned by reports that babies had died of infection by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus.

“According to a memorandum by disgruntled workers to hospital management, there is an outbreak of Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter (CRA) in Ward 2, which has claimed the lives of several newborn babies,” DA shadow MEC for health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said.

“It appears that overcrowding and poor hygiene are to blame.”

Bloom said he would visit the hospital on Wednesday to check the conditions at the neonatal ward and to verify if babies had died because of neglect.

