ANCWL worried about murder and rape of women in Mahikeng, North West

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the North West has condemned the murder of a 21-year-old student and the rape of a 40-year-old woman in Mahikeng.

Taletso TVET College student Remofilwe Sekabe was found murdered on Sunday, at the Unit sport ground in Mmabatho. She was found naked with a head wound. It was suspected she was also raped.

Her boyfriend, who was last seen with her, was arrested in connection with her murder on Sunday but was released when he appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho today, due to the lack of evidence linking him with the case.

In another case a 40-year-old woman was raped, allegedly by a pastor, and he was expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

ANCWL provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang said it was disheartening to witness such malicious acts of violence, just two weeks after they marched against gender-based violence and submitted a memorandum to the department of community safety, demanding the safety and protection of women.

“It is worrying and disturbing to see that many of our young men would rather be a menace to society. We need to focus our energies in uniting our people towards attaining radical socio-economic transformation,” she said.

Meanwhile Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the North West said it was shocked at what it described as “barbaric” acts.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms the continuous rape, assault, abuse and brutal killings of women and children by irresponsible criminals. We call upon our society to be vigilant and collectively work together to expose perpetrators,” said provincial secretary Job Dliso.

– African News Agency (ANA)

