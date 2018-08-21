Ahmed Kathrada Foundation setting up youth clubs to help fight injustices

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hopes to have 100 community youth clubs in place for the centenary celebration of Kathrada’s birth in 2029 in a bid to fight issues like racism and poverty in the country.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation today marked 10 years since it was launched and the 89th birthday commemoration of the anti-apartheid veteran who died in March 2017.

During the event at the Johannesburg Muslim School, former cabinet minister Essop Pahad said a democratic South Africa will only be realised if racial segregation by the apartheid government was completely reversed.

“Apartheid was a crime against humanity. Today a similar situation plays itself out in Palestine. We must take the time to extend our solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

Speaking about Kathrada’s passion on educating children to be taught to respect people as human beings irrespective of race, gender or anything other differences, Pahad said: “Children, in your home, do not allow your parents or relatives to be racist. Take them on and also do not allow racism on the school playing field.”

Renowned anti-apartheid lawyer Advocate George Bizos said Kathrada was never shy in fighting the injustices of the State during apartheid.

Bizos added: “There is a small group of people in SA who say that (Nelson) Mandela betrayed the struggle by saying that South Africa belongs to all who live in it in the Constitution. It must be remembered that this was first said in 1955 at the Congress of the People in Kliptown.”

Bizos said South Africans should not allow racism to divide them in a democratic society.

– African News Agency (ANA)

