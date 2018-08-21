Emfuleni mayor to tell tomorrow how polluted Vaal River can be saved

Emfuleni local municipality mayor Jacob Khawe will tomorrow reveal plans to save the Vaal River.

Earlier this month, Save the Vaal Environment (SAVE) vice chairperson Maureen Stewart warned her organisation could again seek court action if the Emfuleni local municipality failed to stop raw sewage spillage into the Vaal River.

In February, South Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally granted an interdict preventing the municipality from allowing raw sewage from its wastewater management system and sewer reticulation system to flow into the river’s catchment area.

The mayor is expected to make the announcement of short and long-term plans to save the river during the launch of this year’s Vaal River Carnival in the east of Johannesburg, which coincides with South African Heritage month.

Khawe said since the inception of the carnival in 2002 by the Emfuleni Local Municipality, the event has “unleashed the rich natural, cultural and liberation heritage”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

