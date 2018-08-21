 
menu
South Africa 21.8.2018 02:15 pm

Khayamandi residents protest against Stellenbosch land invasion eviction order

ANA
A group of people erect illegal structures on a piece of vacant land on July 10, 2018 in Ennerdale. Picture: Gallo Images

A group of people erect illegal structures on a piece of vacant land on July 10, 2018 in Ennerdale. Picture: Gallo Images

During court proceedings, residents called on the court not to grant the eviction order as they were not prepared to leave the land.

About two hundred community members from Khayamandi in Stellenbosch near Cape Town gathered outside the Western Cape High court on Tuesday to protest against an eviction order from the land they illegally occupied in recent weeks.

The Stellenbosch wine farm owner headed to court for the eviction order after a number of structures removed from Watergang were subsequently rebuilt on the land.

It has been reported that the invasion of Watergang, a piece of land situated on the outskirts of the town and belonging to a family trust that includes the Louiesenhof wine estate, began earlier this month despite ongoing negotiations between the municipality and landowners for its purchase.

During court proceedings, the residents chanted struggle songs calling on the court not to grant the eviction order as they were not prepared to leave the land.

Zola Ndalasi, a community leader from Khayamandi, said that they had decided to occupy the land when the municipality failed to deliver on its promise to residents that it would be given to them after negotiations with the owners were concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AfriForum prepares to fight in court to keep land in the hands of white people 14.8.2018
There will be no land free-for-all, ANC says 2.8.2018
Cyril’s land announcement deals blow to economy 1.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.