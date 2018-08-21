 
South Africa 21.8.2018

Former Parktown Boys coach pleads guilty to 144 sexual assault charges

Parktown Boys High School. Picture: Twitter

In total, 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16, have made allegations against the 22-year-old former water polo coach.

The former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach, Collan Rex, pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges at the high court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday.

The coach, who was once himself a learner at the school, was seen on CCTV footage touching a learner inappropriately and entering one of the dorm rooms at the schools boarding facility.

State prosecutor Arveena Persad told the court that there were 327 charges against Rex.

“How do you plead to those charges?” Judge Peet Johnson asked.

“I plead not guilty but there are admissions,” Rex responded.

Persard read out the various charges that Rex had admitted to which included him sexually assaulting various Parktown Boys learners by touching their private parts and simulating sex with them.

Rex resigned when allegations of sexual assault and rape were levelled against him and is currently out on R3 000 bail.

The 22- year-old is facing numerous charges ranging from rape, sexual assault, exposure of pornography to a child, sexual grooming and attempted murder.

Rex confirmed the admissions and pleaded guilty to the 144 sexual assault charges involving 12 victims. In total, 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16, have made allegations against him.

Persard requested a postponement to Monday, August 27 for the continuation of the trial.

