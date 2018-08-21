 
South Africa 21.8.2018 12:20 pm

Nelson Mandela Bay warns of water shutdown

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

The municipality says more than 18 areas in Port Elizabeth would be affected by the shutdown.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced that it will shut off water on Thursday morning in order to carry out carry out water distribution infrastructure maintenance.

The municipality, located on the shores of Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape province, warned that the temporary water shut off will affect areas the include: Rowallan Park, Francis Evatt Park, Hunters Retreat, Bay West, Parsonsvlei/Westbrook, Morningside, Kabega Park, Sherwood, Westering, Cotswold, Helenvale, Malabar, parts of Schauderville, Framesby, Sunridge Park, parts of Lorraine, parts of Theescombe and Kamma Park.

“It is expected that the maintenance work will proceed during the course of the day. The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said in a statement.

