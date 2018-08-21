Train carriages set alight in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue services on Tuesday responded to Koeberg railway station where two carriages were reported to be alight. No injuries have been reported.

The Metrorail train service in Cape Town has been the target of vandalism and arson attacks in recent months, causing millions of rands of damage and severely disrupting an already shambolic rail service.

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne said two fire engines, one water tanker and one rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters were on scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.