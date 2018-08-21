 
South Africa 21.8.2018 11:52 am

Train carriages set alight in Cape Town

ANA
Two carriages were set alight in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamande/ANA

The city’s railway has been the target of vandalism and arson attacks in recent months, causing millions of rands of damages.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue services on Tuesday responded to Koeberg railway station where two carriages were reported to be alight. No injuries have been reported.

The Metrorail train service in Cape Town has been the target of vandalism and arson attacks in recent months, causing millions of rands of damage and severely disrupting an already shambolic rail service.

Picture: ANA

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne said two fire engines, one water tanker and one rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters were on scene.

