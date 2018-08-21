ANC extends best wishes to Muslim community during Eid al-Adha

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday extended their best wishes to the Muslim community in South Africa and across the globe as they celebrate Eid al-Adha.

“The ANC wishes all Muslims an Eid Mubarak and extends its appreciation to our brothers and sisters for continuously sharing the festivities with the marginalised people,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

In observance of this holy period, Muslims embark on a holy pilgrimage to Mecca, referred to as the Ghadj. The pilgrimage commenced on Monday and ends on Friday. The holy festival is in honour of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

Part of the celebration is usually observed through a sacrifice of animals and the distribution of meat to the poor.