Msholozi learners and parents barricade Mpumalanga highway

Boschrand Primary School learners and parents are demanding that the department of education move the school’s mobile classrooms to what used to be Mama Esther’s Haven Centre, a place which they have earmarked for the school, Mpumalanga News reports.

On Monday, a neighbour, whose home was used as a pathway to the school, locked gates, blocking the entrance. This happened after several warnings for those attempting to enter the school to use alternative entrances.

White River police are monitoring the situation. The R40 is now operating.

The department of education’s chief director in the Ehlanzeni circuit, Mfana Lushaba, has just arrived at the scene.

