South Africa 21.8.2018 10:31 am

Msholozi learners and parents barricade Mpumalanga highway

CNS Reporter
The scene on the R40 in Mpumalanga. Image: Mpumalanga News

Learners and parents of Boschrand Primary School in Msholozi are currently picketing on the R40 on-ramp to the town.

Boschrand Primary School learners and parents are demanding that the department of education move the school’s mobile classrooms to what used to be Mama Esther’s Haven Centre, a place which they have earmarked for the school, Mpumalanga News reports.

On Monday, a neighbour, whose home was used as a pathway to the school, locked gates, blocking the entrance. This happened after several warnings for those attempting to enter the school to use alternative entrances.

White River police are monitoring the situation. The R40 is now operating.

The department of education’s chief director in the Ehlanzeni circuit, Mfana Lushaba, has just arrived at the scene.

