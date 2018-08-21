Inmate stabs prison warder at Johannesburg court

A department of correctional services (DCS) official is nursing wounds after being stabbed twice by an inmate who was attempting to escape at the High Court in Johannesburg, spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday.

“The DCS is appalled by the incident where a correctional services official was stabbed by an inmate at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday. According to the preliminary investigation, the inmate used a sharp object stabbing the official twice before attempting to escape,” said Nxumalo.

“He [the inmate] was caught in no time by the court security officials, with assistance from the general public who were within the court premises.”

The injured prison official was taken to a hospital and has since been released after receiving medical attention.

A formal investigation has been launched to establish the facts around the incident, and a criminal case would be lodged with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS).

“The offender is serving 2 827 days for not obeying parole conditions. He is also facing two further charges for murder and robbery. This is a disturbing incident and the department of correctional services will under no circumstances allow such brutality from inmates hell-bent to undermine the state,” said Nxumalo.

“The inmate is back in our custody and will face the full might of the law.”

Nxumalo said firm disciplinary measures would be taken against the inmate. He said this disciplinary action would be separate from a criminal case being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the department of correctional services has applauded the swift response by the court security officials and the general public in apprehending the inmate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.