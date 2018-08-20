 
menu
South Africa 20.8.2018 08:34 pm

College student killed in North West, boyfriend arrested

ANA
Image: SAPS/Twitter

Image: SAPS/Twitter

The 22-year-old was last seen with the man believed to be her boyfriend at one of the local taverns.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, North West police said today.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said he was arrested on Sunday night after the body of his 22-year old girlfriend was found by soccer players at Unit 9 Sport grounds, Mmabatho on Sunday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the victim left her home on Saturday, 18 August 2018 after informing her family members that she was visiting her boyfriend,” said Funani.

She was last seen with the man believed to be her boyfriend at one of the local taverns.

The man is expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday.

The woman – believed to be a student at Taletso TVET College – was found naked with a wound to her head.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) said students would lead a march to the Mmabatho police station on Tuesday, against the brutal murder and rape of women and students in particular.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teen in court for allegedly killing his father 18.8.2018
EC teenager ‘stabs’ father to death over horse saddle 16.8.2018
‘Blesser Finder’ ‘victim’ may have begged for her life 16.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.