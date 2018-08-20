College student killed in North West, boyfriend arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, North West police said today.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said he was arrested on Sunday night after the body of his 22-year old girlfriend was found by soccer players at Unit 9 Sport grounds, Mmabatho on Sunday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the victim left her home on Saturday, 18 August 2018 after informing her family members that she was visiting her boyfriend,” said Funani.

She was last seen with the man believed to be her boyfriend at one of the local taverns.

The man is expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday.

The woman – believed to be a student at Taletso TVET College – was found naked with a wound to her head.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) said students would lead a march to the Mmabatho police station on Tuesday, against the brutal murder and rape of women and students in particular.

– African News Agency (ANA)

