A 32-year-old pastor was arrested in connection with rape today, North West police said.

Lieutanant Colonel Amanda Funani said a 40-year-old woman was raped, allegedly by the pastor, in Signal Hill.

The pastor is expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

