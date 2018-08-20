IFP condemns MKVA protest actions in KZN

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal today condemned the latest protest action by uMkhonto weSizwe veterans (MK vets) who have been staging protests at various KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, demanding jobs, government houses and access to tenders.

Members of the MK vets disrupted Richmond and Umvoti municipalities last week, and also brought the two Midlands councils to a standstill.

Blessed Gwala, IFP provincial spokesperson on community safety, said about 100 men wearing camouflage colours and claiming to be affiliated to MK vets had taken over Msunduzi District and Richmond municipal offices last week and have promised to spread across to other municipalities.

“This method of doing things by MKVA vets undermines every individual affected by unemployment and lack of funding who also are looking for fair recruitment and processes to get opportunities,” Gwala said.

“We, as the IFP acknowledge the corruption and fraud involved in public offices when recruiting and giving out tenders, but the fact of the matter is that we cannot have a situation where only MKVA vets are prioritised.”

Gwala said people who use violent and self-entitlement tactics to harass the fairness of distribution of opportunities must be harshly dealt with, adding that there were many young graduates in the province.

“Everyone is suffocating from lack of employment and corrupt tendering system that have monopolised opportunities to only ANC close affiliates,” Gwala said.

“The least that veterans can do is to take an active leadership role and invite participation of all unemployed young people to take upon the revolution of demanding change of things in the governance and clean out corruption and looting of state funds by greedy officials. It is time that people who illegally demand tenders and jobs be criminally charged for breaching municipality service delivery processes.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

