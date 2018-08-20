Investigation reports submitted at state capture commission

Various reports on the investigation outcomes into state capture at state-owned enterprises were submitted at the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today.

Advocate Thandi Norman presented the reports ranging from that of former public protector Thuli Madonsela; the Weksmann report on Transnet’s purchase of 1 064 locomotives; Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises’ reports on Eskom, Denel and the Gupta family’s citizenship; Advocate Geoff Budlender’s report on the Trillian probe; and the ENS Forensics report on the Estina dairy farm.

Research reports from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academics and individuals who took it upon themselves to probe the extend of the capture of the South African state and its entities, were also presented.

There were also transcripts of Madonsela’s interviews with witnesses interviewed during her investigation of state capture allegations.

“The public protector [Thuli Madonsela] report contains various transcripts of hearings between Madonsela and [former president] Mr Jacob Zuma in October 2016, interviews with Rob Davies, Fikile Mbalula. There also attached transcripts of [EFF leader Julius] Malema, [public enterprises minister Pravin] Gordhan, Vytjie Mentor, Nhlanhla Nene, Themba Maseko and Barbara Hogan,” said Norman.

On the Estina case, Norman said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) notified the commission on the ongoing dairy project court case heard in Bloemfontein, where nine individuals are on trial.

Norman told Zondo that there were more than 122 boxes of documents that still need to be paginating. Some of the research reports needed to be verified, she said.

The second day of the inquiry will see first witness Ndleleni Willie Mathebula testify on procurement prescripts and policy at National Treasury.

