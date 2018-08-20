Man shot and killed in Joburg parking lot

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Rose Street in Claremont, west of Johannesburg, ER24 said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene on Sunday night and found local authorities already in attendance.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of the man lying in the middle of the lot. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Local authorities will be conducting an investigation into this incident.”

