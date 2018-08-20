 
menu
South Africa 20.8.2018 02:56 pm

Man shot and killed in Joburg parking lot

ANA
Stock image

Stock image

Paramedics say local authorities would be conducting an investigation into the incident.

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Rose Street in Claremont, west of Johannesburg, ER24 said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene on Sunday night and found local authorities already in attendance.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of the man lying in the middle of the lot. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Local authorities will be conducting an investigation into this incident.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
4 000 units in Joburg CBD earmarked for student accommodation, SMMEs 14.8.2018
Joubert Park abuse centre ‘will be saving grace of community’ 8.8.2018
WATCH: Muggers choke, rob man in Joburg’s Small Street centre 7.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.