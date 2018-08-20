EC granny hacked with axe by own son

A 55-year-old man appeared in Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape to face a charge of murdering of his 88-year-old mother, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

It is alleged that the son and the mother had a misunderstanding at their home on Friday night at Emntla Locality, Ngcwazi Village, in Ngqamakhwe.

According to spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the suspect is alleged to have killed his mother with an axe. Police said the grandchildren of the deceased were in a separate room and were scared to stop the father as he was armed with an axe.

“The grandchildren only noticed in the early hours of Saturday that their grandmother had passed away. It is not clear at this point in time why was suspect having a misunderstanding with his mother that led him to fatally wound her,” said Manatha.

The deceased was identified as Nogem Mahamba.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu was shocked about the murder of an old and defenceless woman.

