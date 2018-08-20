Cape Town to roll out water network pressure management technology

The city of Cape Town said on Monday it was, in response to the worst drought in its history, expediting the roll-out of pressure management technology to various parts of the water supply network.

It said testing would take place in the Bellville Park, Upper Oakdale, Oakdale, Blomtuin, Bellair and Eikenbosch areas this week.

“Not only does pressure management generally lower consumption by reducing the rate at which water flows to properties, it also reduces leaks and pipe bursts by better ensuring that pressure remains within levels that the pipework can tolerate, and reduces the rate of loss from leaks and bursts,” the city said.

It urged residents to store only up to 10 litres of water for essential usage if required and do water-intensive activities such as laundry in non-peak hours.

Earlier this year Cape Town averted a complete shutdown of its water taps, referred to as Day Zero, after winter rains boosted its dam levels following a severe drought.

