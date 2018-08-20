 
menu
South Africa 20.8.2018 10:48 am

Two 5SAI soldiers killed in horror Ladysmith crash

Sameera Motala
The accident scene. Image: Ladysmith Gazette

The accident scene. Image: Ladysmith Gazette

Paramedics declared 2 people dead and treated 17 others for slight to moderate injuries.

Two 5SAI soldiers tragically lost their lives in a horror crash on Sunday on the N11 near Dannhauser, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

The soldiers and a passenger, who is lucky to be alive, were on their way back to Ladysmith after leaving the child of one of the soldiers in Newcastle.

ALSO READ: One killed, two injured in Free State horror crash

Two cars and a taxi were involved in the collision, and one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Emergency services and traffic officials responded to the scene.

It is believed that one person died while trapped inside the burning vehicle, while another occupant was flung out.

Motorists and bystanders were in shock as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The injured were stabilised and then rushed to hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
WATCH: CCTV footage of hit-and-run accident in Witpoortjie 20.8.2018
Two die in KZN truck crash 18.8.2018
Heroic father and son stop alleged armed robbers in Durban shootout 16.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.