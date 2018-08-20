Two 5SAI soldiers killed in horror Ladysmith crash

Two 5SAI soldiers tragically lost their lives in a horror crash on Sunday on the N11 near Dannhauser, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

The soldiers and a passenger, who is lucky to be alive, were on their way back to Ladysmith after leaving the child of one of the soldiers in Newcastle.

ALSO READ: One killed, two injured in Free State horror crash

Two cars and a taxi were involved in the collision, and one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Emergency services and traffic officials responded to the scene.

It is believed that one person died while trapped inside the burning vehicle, while another occupant was flung out.

Motorists and bystanders were in shock as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

There has been a fatal crash on the N11 at the Dannhauser t/off. Tragically 2people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 17 patients at the scene. — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) August 19, 2018

The injured were stabilised and then rushed to hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.