Woman stabbed to death in Margate

A woman died and a man has been hospitalised after they were repeatedly stabbed at a house in Margate, south of Durban, paramedics said on Sunday.

According to Netcare 911 media liaison officer Shawn Herbst, paramedics were earlier today called to a house in Margate Ext 3 where two people had been stabbed, reports South Coast Herald.

ALSO READ: Oudtshoorn matriculant stabbed to death

Reports from the scene indicate that a woman had suffered multiple stab wounds to her entire body and was found to be in a critical condition. She went into cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

A man in the house was also found to have been stabbed several times. He was treated by an Advanced Life Support paramedic before being taken to hospital.

Police were at the scene, and comment is awaited form Margate police spokesman, Captain Gerald Mfeka.