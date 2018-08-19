Zondo invites Zuma to give evidence at state capture inquiry – report

Former president Jacob Zuma could give evidence of his alleged involvement with the Guptas at the commission of inquiry into state capture that gets underway in Johannesburg on Monday.

In a report in The Sunday Times, it has been revealed that deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has written to Zuma asking him to say whether he used information he came across as head of state to enrich himself and the Gupta family.

Zuma has always denied that he used his position to enrich himself and the Guptas. If the former president does turn up to give evidence, it would be the first time he’d been questioned about his alleged involvement with state capture under oath.

In its report, The Sunday Times says Zuma “has been informed that he has been implicated in unlawful and improper conduct that also includes the violation of his constitutional obligations”.

The paper also says that Zuma may call witnesses to testify in his favour and that he and his legal team will be given the chance to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him in state capture.

If Zuma does agree to give testimony tomorrow, he’ll join a list of witnesses that include former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and ANC member of Parliament, Mabel Petronella “Vytjie” Mentor.

It was Jonas back in 2016 who announced that the Guptas had offered him the post of finance minister replacing Nhlanhla Nene, which caused a public outcry.

