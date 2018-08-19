Two seriously injured in KZN car crash

Two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the M4 near Umhlanga, north of Durban, late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 5.10pm to reports of a car crash on the M4 northbound, just before the Umhlanga off-ramp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car lost control, resulting in the vehicle rolling several times.

“Two patients, both believed to be in there 30s, sustained serious injuries and were treated on [the] scene by an emergency care practitioner. The patients were stabilised and transported by Netcare 911 to hospital for further assessment and care,” he said.