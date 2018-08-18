Thabo Mbeki Foundation shocked by death of Kofi Annan

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has expressed shock at the death of former United Nations (UN) secretary general Kofi Annan.

“It was with great shock that the patron of our foundation former president Thabo Mbeki and the rest of the foundation heard the news that the former secretary general of the United Nations Mr Kofi Annan had passed away,” the foundation said in a statement on Saturday.

This was particularly shocking considering that only a month ago, in July, a healthy looking Annan had joined the people of South Africa in Johannesburg to celebrate the centenary of the birth of former president Nelson Mandela.

“Over the years, as Africans, we have held Kofi Annan in high esteem. Following on the footsteps of Boutros Boutros Ghali he was the second African to hold the high position of secretary general of the UN. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize because of his contribution to world peace during his tenure as UN secretary General.

“The outstanding African diplomat Kofi Annan dedicated his adult life to the service of all humanity. He therefore worked in the United Nations for many decades, serving in different positions within the organisation and its agencies,” the foundation said.

Even after he retired from international public service, he continued to carry out many important international missions, many of them as an envoy of the UN. Accordingly, Annan had left his indelible and positive imprint on many of the greatest global challenges.

These included the important issues of world peace, the promotion of human rights, the eradication of poverty and inequality, the protection of the most vulnerable, such as refugees, and the renaissance of Africa, the foundations said.

“We are humbled to convey our since condolences to his dear wife Nane, their children, and the rest of the Annan family.”

– African News Agency (ANA)