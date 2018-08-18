EFF threaten chaos as planning for Bluff land invasion protest continues

Bluff ward 66 councillor, JP Prinsloo has called for calm after information was circulated about a protest march planned for next Thursday 23 August by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Southlands Sun reports.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the EFF discussed the logistics of the march with Bluff police.

“The EFF grievances and reason to protest stems from the eviction of people who were illegally land occupying the municipal land. They were removed by the city’s law enforcement units from Van Riebeeck Park behind the Bluff Showgrounds,” said Cllr Prinsloo.

In the past, the councillor’s office assisted the evicted people with letters addressed to the city’s human settlements department, requesting them to assist with alternative accommodation.

“Multiple meetings were held with the EFF to resolve their grievances, but they are steadfast about causing disruptions within the community and encouraging illegal land occupation,” he added.

Cllr JP claimed attention was drawn to the issue of the illegal invaders’ eviction by local EFF members as well as residents who claimed to be part of the unofficial ‘Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association’.

“The EFF and other opportunistic groups thrive on attention to such issues. I urge residents to remain calm and level-headed, and not to fuel racial or other tensions, as the EFF would have you do. All people have a right to protest. All application processes with SAPS are being followed by the EFF, and this is not an illegal service delivery protest as we have seen in other parts of the city,” he added.

Southlands Sun sent queries to the EFF about its planned protest action and awaits its response. This story will be updated when the EFF responds.

