Cele condemns murder of two police officers in Cape Town

Police Minister Bheki Cele has strongly condemned the killing of two off-duty police officers on Friday night in two separate incidents in the Delft and Khayelitsha areas in Cape Town.

Constable Lonwabo Kili, 30, was shot dead in the Delft area and Constable Siyamcela Ncipa, 37, was shot dead in Khayelitsha and their firearms were stolen in both cases, spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said in a statement on Saturday.

A 72-hour action plan had been issued by Cele to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book and the stolen firearms recovered.

“Minister Bheki Cele passes his deepest condolences to the Kili and Ncipa families and strongly condemns these senseless and cold killings of police officers. South African Police Service members are a national asset and they need to be protected by all of us, including community members at all times,” the statement said.

Police appealed to members of the public to assist with information to identify the suspects by reporting to the nearest police station or contacting the toll-free crime stop number on 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)