 
menu
South Africa 18.8.2018 07:07 pm

Cele condemns murder of two police officers in Cape Town

ANA
Police minister Bheki Cele in Harding.

Police minister Bheki Cele in Harding.

Constable Lonwabo Kili, 30, and Constable Siyamcela Ncipa, 37, were shot and killed in Cape Town on Friday night.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has strongly condemned the killing of two off-duty police officers on Friday night in two separate incidents in the Delft and Khayelitsha areas in Cape Town.

Constable Lonwabo Kili, 30, was shot dead in the Delft area and Constable Siyamcela Ncipa, 37, was shot dead in Khayelitsha and their firearms were stolen in both cases, spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said in a statement on Saturday.

A 72-hour action plan had been issued by Cele to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book and the stolen firearms recovered.

“Minister Bheki Cele passes his deepest condolences to the Kili and Ncipa families and strongly condemns these senseless and cold killings of police officers. South African Police Service members are a national asset and they need to be protected by all of us, including community members at all times,” the statement said.

Police appealed to members of the public to assist with information to identify the suspects by reporting to the nearest police station or contacting the toll-free crime stop number on 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Construction worker crushed by forklift 18.8.2018
Cele claps back at leaked public protector report’s accusations 16.8.2018
Paramedics seen as soft targets by criminals on the Cape Flats 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.