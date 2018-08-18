IFP shocked, saddened by Kofi Annan’s passing

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Saturday added its voice to those paying tribute to former United Nations (UN) secretary general Kofi Annan.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Kofi Annan, former secretary general of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate,” IFP leader Manghosuthu Buthelezi said in a statement.

“On behalf of the IFP, I extend my deepest condolences to Mrs Nane Annan and the children. This loss is a shock to us all. I was with Mr Annan just last month as I joined The Elders for the commemoration of 100 years since the birth of former president Nelson Mandela. At the invitation of Mrs Graça Machel, we opened the 100 Sparks of Hope Peace Park.

“Mr Annan seemed quite well and none of us could have known that this would be his last visit to South Africa,” he said.

“Our country mourns with the global community. We will remember his leadership and his enormous capacity for empathy. His life’s contribution to the alleviation of poverty and suffering has changed millions of lives for good. His legacy is vast and will remain in our hearts and on our lips for years to come,” Buthelezi said.

– African News Agency (ANA)