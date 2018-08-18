 
South Africa 18.8.2018 03:13 pm

Two die in KZN truck crash

ANA
The scene of the crash. Image: Netcare 911

The truck veered out of control and crashed on the N2 on KZN’s South Coast.

Two people died when a truck apparently veered out of control and crashed on the N2 at Izingolweni near Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday night, paramedics said.

Image: Netcare 911

Netcare 911 responded at 9.20pm to reports of a truck crash “on the N2 Izingolweni on the KZN South Coast”, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two adults sustained fatal injuries in a heavy motor vehicle rollover. All necessary authorities were on scene to investigate,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

