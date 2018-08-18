ANC, DA pay tribute to the late Kofi Annan

Former United Nations (UN) secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan will be sorely missed, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned today [Saturday] of the loss former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan, one of the great African diplomats of our time,” DA spokesperson Stevens Mokgalapa said.

“The Nobel Peace Laureate and global statesman will be remembered for the decades of his life he committed to the UN, and for furthering the cause of peace throughout the world. As the first secretary general from sub-Saharan Africa, he brought a special commitment to the continent into the UN and worked tirelessly to bring stability to its nations,” he said.

As chairman of the eminent persons group “The Elders” and a close friend of former South African president Nelson Mandela, Annan continued to promote the principles of justice, tolerance, and friendship to all after stepping down from the UN.

Among his many passions was silencing the guns on the African continent and delivering universal health coverage to all people.

“His absence will be keenly felt, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family. He will be sorely missed and greatly celebrated,” Mokgalapa said.

The African National Congress (ANC) also expressed profound sadness at the news of the death of Annan on Saturday.

“An eminent and distinguished son of Africa, Mr Annan was a great friend of the people of South Africa who played an immeasurable role in shaping the global agenda in favour of the people of the developing South,” head of the ANC presidency Zizi Kodwa said.

As the 7th UN secretary general, Annan painstakingly used his tenure to advance peace and sustainable development while working determinedly to push back the frontiers of poverty and underdevelopment, he said.

“The ANC joins the people of the world in mourning the departure of this great statesman. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Annan family during this difficult period of grief,” Kodwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)